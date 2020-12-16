Top scorer among openers in QeA Trophy, Pakistan batsman banging on the door for a comeback

Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan has the most runs among openers in this year's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and is banging on the door for a comeback

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan is the top scorer among all openers in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy this year after scoring a superb century.

Sharjeel struck 133 off 164 balls, which included 17 boundaries and three sixes, during Sindh’s ongoing match against Northern.

With two centuries and three fifties in the tournament, Sharjeel is now the top run-scorer among all opening batsmen.

The 31-year-old, who last played international cricket in January 2017, has accumulated 556 runs at an average of 50.55.

