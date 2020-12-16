Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan is the top scorer among all openers in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy this year after scoring a superb century.

Sharjeel struck 133 off 164 balls, which included 17 boundaries and three sixes, during Sindh’s ongoing match against Northern.

.@SharjeelLeo14 is the top-scorer amongst opening batsmen in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy this season. 556 runs

50.55 average

2 hundreds

3 fifties#QeA20 | #HarHaalMainCricket | #SINDHvNOR pic.twitter.com/meidmJ6loC — Grassroots Cricket (@Grassrootsckt) December 15, 2020

With two centuries and three fifties in the tournament, Sharjeel is now the top run-scorer among all opening batsmen.

The 31-year-old, who last played international cricket in January 2017, has accumulated 556 runs at an average of 50.55.

