Central Punjab batsman Muhammad Akhlaq has crowned the pace duo of Mohammad Abbas and Wahab Riaz as Pakistan’s best bowlers.

Akhlaq’s comments came when he was wishing Abbas and Wahab good luck for the New Zealand series.

Wahab is expected to play a key role with the ball in the T20 series and it remains to be seen if he will feature in the Tests as well.

As for Abbas, he will be hoping to take numerous wickets in the two-Test series.

“Pakistan’s best bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Wahab Riaz. Best wishes for NZ tour,” Akhlaq said on Twitter.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on Friday and concluding on January 7.

Meanwhile, Akhlaq has done well in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he has scored 144 runs in two matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 36.

