Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Agha Salman has said that he deserves to be rewarded as he is in the midst of a superb Quaid-e-Azam Trophy campaign.

Salman is no doubt looking to be called up to the national team in the near future after having impressed with the bat.

The 27-year-old, who represents Southern Punjab, is currently the second-highest run-scorer with 665 runs in seven matches, which includes a century and five fifties, at an average of 66.50.

Salman Ali Agha: "I have performed in Pakistan's best tournament and I am hopeful of being rewarded for that." The batsman in 2nd on the list of top run-scorers so far in #QeA20 with 665 runs in 7 matches (avg 66.5) for @southern_punjab. Full interview: https://t.co/2WILz7WleS pic.twitter.com/XG1aE1IU1S — Grassroots Cricket (@Grassrootsckt) December 13, 2020

“I have performed in Pakistan’s best tournament and I am hopeful of being rewarded for that,” he told Grassroots Cricket.

Salman is currently in action as Southern Punjab’s match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa began on Monday.

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 286 ( 6.7 % ) Central Punjab 952 ( 22.32 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 947 ( 22.2 % ) Northern 397 ( 9.31 % ) Sindh 1279 ( 29.98 % ) Southern Punjab 405 ( 9.49 % ) Back

