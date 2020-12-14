Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan batsman Agha Salman has said that he deserves to be rewarded as he is in the midst of a superb Quaid-e-Azam Trophy campaign.
Salman is no doubt looking to be called up to the national team in the near future after having impressed with the bat.
The 27-year-old, who represents Southern Punjab, is currently the second-highest run-scorer with 665 runs in seven matches, which includes a century and five fifties, at an average of 66.50.
“I have performed in Pakistan’s best tournament and I am hopeful of being rewarded for that,” he told Grassroots Cricket.
Salman is currently in action as Southern Punjab’s match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa began on Monday.
