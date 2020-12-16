Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa star Sajid Khan has said that he watches videos of legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq because “he inspires me a lot”.

Saqlain is widely considered to be one of the best spinners Pakistan has ever produced.

He took 208 wickets in 49 Tests at an average of 29.83 and 288 wickets in 169 ODIs at an average of 21.78.

“I also watch the videos of Saqlain Bhai (Saqlain Mushtaq), he inspires me a lot,” Sajid told Cricset.

Sajid, 27, is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 51 victims.

This includes the five-wicket haul he took in the ongoing match against Southern Punjab.

