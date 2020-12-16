Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Sajid Khan believes that Pakistan are in need of a proper wicket-taking off-spinner and feels that he is the answer.
Sajid’s confidence stems from his outstanding campaign in the ongoing season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he is representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The 27-year-old is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 51 victims.
This includes the five-wicket haul he took in the ongoing match against Southern Punjab.
He told Cricset that based on his performances in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he can break into the Pakistan team.
Sajid added that it is his dream to represent his country and hopes to make this a reality in the near future.
