Sajid Khan believes that Pakistan are in need of a proper wicket-taking off-spinner and feels that he is the answer.

Sajid’s confidence stems from his outstanding campaign in the ongoing season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he is representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 27-year-old is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 51 victims.

This includes the five-wicket haul he took in the ongoing match against Southern Punjab.

He told Cricset that based on his performances in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he can break into the Pakistan team.

Sajid added that it is his dream to represent his country and hopes to make this a reality in the near future.

