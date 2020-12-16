Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spinner Sajid Khan said iconic Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq was a fighter.

Razzaq is currently coaching Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is known as one of the best all-rounders the country ever produced.

In fact, Sajid said that Razzaq has done so much for him and the rest of the team as he teaches the players a lot and wants them to be just as tough as he was during his playing days.

“Abdul Razzaq is very friendly, he teaches a lot, not only about bowling but he also advises about batting. He was a fighter himself, and he is trying to make us the same,” Sajid told Cricset.

Sajid, 27, is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 51 victims.

This includes the five-wicket haul he took in the ongoing match against Southern Punjab.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan need a proper off-spinner and I’m the answer, 27-year-old player taking loads of wickets says

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 7831 ( 18.56 % ) Waqar Younis 1061 ( 2.51 % ) Javed Miandad 2710 ( 6.42 % ) Shahid Afridi 11101 ( 26.3 % ) Imran Khan 8929 ( 21.16 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1258 ( 2.98 % ) Younis Khan 1842 ( 4.36 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2844 ( 6.74 % ) Saeed Anwar 3503 ( 8.3 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 377 ( 0.89 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 746 ( 1.77 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 7831 ( 18.56 % ) Waqar Younis 1061 ( 2.51 % ) Javed Miandad 2710 ( 6.42 % ) Shahid Afridi 11101 ( 26.3 % ) Imran Khan 8929 ( 21.16 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1258 ( 2.98 % ) Younis Khan 1842 ( 4.36 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2844 ( 6.74 % ) Saeed Anwar 3503 ( 8.3 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 377 ( 0.89 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 746 ( 1.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related