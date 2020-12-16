Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spinner Sajid Khan said iconic Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq was a fighter.
Razzaq is currently coaching Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is known as one of the best all-rounders the country ever produced.
In fact, Sajid said that Razzaq has done so much for him and the rest of the team as he teaches the players a lot and wants them to be just as tough as he was during his playing days.
“Abdul Razzaq is very friendly, he teaches a lot, not only about bowling but he also advises about batting. He was a fighter himself, and he is trying to make us the same,” Sajid told Cricset.
Sajid, 27, is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 51 victims.
This includes the five-wicket haul he took in the ongoing match against Southern Punjab.
