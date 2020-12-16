Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Off-spinner Sajid Khan said iconic Pakistan all-rounder and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach Abdul Razzaq is the reason behind his success in the ongoing season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Sajid noted that Razzaq motivates him a lot, which has helped him put up a string of strong performances.
The 27-year-old is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 51 victims.
This includes the five-wicket haul he took in the ongoing match against Southern Punjab.
. @ARazzaqPak motivates me a lot and he is also a reason behind my success – Sajid Khan 🔥
Watch full interview of Sajid Khan: https://t.co/3q02D7txJ6@KPKCricket19 @TheRealPCBMedia#QeA20 #HarHaalMainCricket #KP #KPK #SajidKhan #Quaideazamtrophy #PCB #QeATrophy pic.twitter.com/SLTNwUQeSx
— Cricset.pk (@cricsetpk) December 9, 2020
“Abdul Razzaq motivates me a lot and he is also a reason behind my success,” Sajid told Cricset.
