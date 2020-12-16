He is the reason behind my success, Sajid Khan thanks Pakistan player who was a fan favourite

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan said legendary all-rounder and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach Abdul Razzaq is the reason behind his success this season

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan: “Abdul Razzaq motivates me a lot and he is also a reason behind my success”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Off-spinner Sajid Khan said iconic Pakistan all-rounder and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach Abdul Razzaq is the reason behind his success in the ongoing season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Sajid noted that Razzaq motivates him a lot, which has helped him put up a string of strong performances.

The 27-year-old is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 51 victims.

This includes the five-wicket haul he took in the ongoing match against Southern Punjab.

“Abdul Razzaq motivates me a lot and he is also a reason behind my success,” Sajid told Cricset.

