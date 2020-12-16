Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Off-spinner Sajid Khan said iconic Pakistan all-rounder and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach Abdul Razzaq is the reason behind his success in the ongoing season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Sajid noted that Razzaq motivates him a lot, which has helped him put up a string of strong performances.

The 27-year-old is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 51 victims.

This includes the five-wicket haul he took in the ongoing match against Southern Punjab.

“Abdul Razzaq motivates me a lot and he is also a reason behind my success,” Sajid told Cricset.

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 293 ( 6.69 % ) Central Punjab 988 ( 22.57 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 973 ( 22.23 % ) Northern 406 ( 9.28 % ) Sindh 1304 ( 29.79 % ) Southern Punjab 413 ( 9.44 % )

