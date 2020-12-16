Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has said that people are wrong to assume that he is only a T20 specialist.
Haider noted that he wants to represent his country in all three formats on a regular basis in the future.
The 20-year-old has played in two ODIs, where he has scored 42 runs at an average of 21.
He has also featured in four T20 Internationals and accumulated 154 runs, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 51.33 and a strike-rate of 148.07.
However, Haider has yet to make his Test debut.
Do you wish to see Haider playing all the formats of Pakistan Cricket?? #PAKvNZ #NZvPAK #BlackCaps #PCB #Shaheens #HarHaalMainCricket #HaiderAli pic.twitter.com/JYKqlRsocY
— Cricset.pk (@cricsetpk) December 12, 2020
“I am not limited to just T20I cricket, I want to represent Pakistan in all formats of the game,” he was quoted as saying by Cricset on Twitter ahead of the New Zealand series.
Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on Friday and concluding on January 7.
