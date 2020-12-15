Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Well-known umpire Aleem Dar believes that Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq has risen to the top and become one of the best openers in the world today.
Imam has featured in 11 Tests and scored 485 runs, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 25.52.
The 24-year-old has excelled in ODI cricket as he has accumulated 1,834 runs in 40 matches, which includes seven centuries and seven fifties, at an average of 52.40.
As for his T20 International career, Imam has played two games and made 21 runs at an average of 10.50.
Given how he has fared in international cricket thus far, Aleem believes that Imam is one of the elite openers in the game.
“Happy birthday boy. One of the best ODI openers these days from our country,” he said on Twitter.
