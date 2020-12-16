New Zealand to be without key player for Pakistan series

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand will be without all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme for the entire series against Pakistan.

De Grandhomme “has a stress reaction in his right foot”, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead confirmed and added that he expects the 34-year-old to return in mid-January.

“He has a stress reaction in his right foot. We still haven’t been able to get him back to running and then obviously bowling as well. Looking like hopefully a mid-January return,” Stead was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Stead is hoping that spinner Ajaz Patel will be fit for the Test series as he is currently recovering from a calf injury.

“We are hoping he will be in contention for the Test matches against Pakistan, but it’s still a bit wait and see,” he said.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on Friday and concluding on January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam is out of the first Test against New Zealand, Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9447 ( 13.77 % ) Babar Azam 49304 ( 71.85 % ) Steve Smith 2455 ( 3.58 % ) Ben Stokes 3098 ( 4.51 % ) Kane Williamson 1842 ( 2.68 % ) Rashid Khan 396 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 74 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1118 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 248 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 172 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 463 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9447 ( 13.77 % ) Babar Azam 49304 ( 71.85 % ) Steve Smith 2455 ( 3.58 % ) Ben Stokes 3098 ( 4.51 % ) Kane Williamson 1842 ( 2.68 % ) Rashid Khan 396 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 74 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1118 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 248 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 172 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 463 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related