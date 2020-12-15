Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has said that the national team’s new chief selector will be announced by Monday.

The position became available when head coach Misbah-ul-Haq stepped down in October.

So far, Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim, former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif and legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar are understood to be in the running.

In addition to the chief selector, the chairman of the cricket committee will also be unveiled on Monday, Wasim confirmed.

“We are in talks with a couple of names and we will announce them by next Monday. The selection committee will work as per the current model,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s the best choice, Rashid Latif reveals his pick for the Pakistan chief selector job

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 7710 ( 18.47 % ) Waqar Younis 1052 ( 2.52 % ) Javed Miandad 2682 ( 6.43 % ) Shahid Afridi 10994 ( 26.34 % ) Imran Khan 8836 ( 21.17 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1253 ( 3 % ) Younis Khan 1825 ( 4.37 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2810 ( 6.73 % ) Saeed Anwar 3466 ( 8.3 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 373 ( 0.89 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 736 ( 1.76 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 7710 ( 18.47 % ) Waqar Younis 1052 ( 2.52 % ) Javed Miandad 2682 ( 6.43 % ) Shahid Afridi 10994 ( 26.34 % ) Imran Khan 8836 ( 21.17 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1253 ( 3 % ) Younis Khan 1825 ( 4.37 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2810 ( 6.73 % ) Saeed Anwar 3466 ( 8.3 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 373 ( 0.89 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 736 ( 1.76 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related