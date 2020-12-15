Wasim Khan: “We are in talks with a couple of names and we will announce them by next Monday. The selection committee will work as per the current model”
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has said that the national team’s new chief selector will be announced by Monday.
The position became available when head coach Misbah-ul-Haq stepped down in October.
So far, Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim, former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif and legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar are understood to be in the running.
In addition to the chief selector, the chairman of the cricket committee will also be unveiled on Monday, Wasim confirmed.
“We are in talks with a couple of names and we will announce them by next Monday. The selection committee will work as per the current model,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.
