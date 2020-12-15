Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Imad Wasim and Mohammad Rizwan have emerged as the frontrunners to captain Pakistan if Shadab Khan is ruled out of the first T20 International against New Zealand.

Regular captain Babar Azam will miss the three-match series with a fractured right thumb, while Shadab is currently nursing a groin strain.

Imad and Rizwan both have captaincy experience as the former led the Karachi Kings to victory in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), while the latter guided Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the National T20 Cup title.

According to Geo Super, Shadab is expected to recover in time for the first T20 International, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) want to have a back-up plan in place as a precaution.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I want the reward I deserve, 27-year-old batsman wants call-up to the Pakistan team

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9366 ( 13.78 % ) Babar Azam 48842 ( 71.87 % ) Steve Smith 2411 ( 3.55 % ) Ben Stokes 3077 ( 4.53 % ) Kane Williamson 1824 ( 2.68 % ) Rashid Khan 392 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 73 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1104 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 246 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 169 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 459 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9366 ( 13.78 % ) Babar Azam 48842 ( 71.87 % ) Steve Smith 2411 ( 3.55 % ) Ben Stokes 3077 ( 4.53 % ) Kane Williamson 1824 ( 2.68 % ) Rashid Khan 392 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 73 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1104 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 246 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 169 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 459 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related