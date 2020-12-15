Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Imad Wasim and Mohammad Rizwan have emerged as the frontrunners to captain Pakistan if Shadab Khan is ruled out of the first T20 International against New Zealand.
Regular captain Babar Azam will miss the three-match series with a fractured right thumb, while Shadab is currently nursing a groin strain.
Imad and Rizwan both have captaincy experience as the former led the Karachi Kings to victory in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), while the latter guided Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the National T20 Cup title.
According to Geo Super, Shadab is expected to recover in time for the first T20 International, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) want to have a back-up plan in place as a precaution.
Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.
ALSO CHECK OUT: I want the reward I deserve, 27-year-old batsman wants call-up to the Pakistan team