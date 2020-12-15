Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Wasim Khan has confirmed that he wants to extend his stay as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chief executive.

Wasim admitted that he is really “enjoying my stay here” and wants to build on all the progress he and the other board members have made.

The 49-year-old is credited for playing a leading role in helping bring international cricket back to Pakistan as a number of teams have visited as of late, including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

South Africa have also confirmed that they will be touring the country for the first time in 14 years in January.

In addition to the Proteas, England announced that they will be playing in Pakistan for the first time in 16 years when they take on the men in green in two T20 Internationals in October 2021.

“I definitely want to carry on in the role as our work has just started. I’m enjoying my stay here and we have made progress. The first few months were difficult because of the different culture and the system in Pakistan but things are progressing now,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“Next few months are crucial for us as South Africa is coming and England is lined up to tour Pakistan next year in October. We hope to bring more high-profile teams next year.”

