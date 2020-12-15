Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Renowned cricket umpire Aleem Dar has crowned legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan the most stylish player he has seen.

Younis, who is Pakistan’s batting coach, accumulated 10,099 runs in 118 Tests, which included 34 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.05.

He also played 265 ODIs and made 7,249 runs, which included seven hundreds and 48 half-centuries, at an average of 31.24.

As for his T20 International career, Younis amassed 442 runs in 25 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 22.10.

The 43-year-old is also the only Pakistan player to have scored 10,000 Test runs.

Most stylish and sober player

Happy birthday @YounusK75 — Aleem Dar Umpire (@AleemDarReal) November 29, 2020

“Most stylish and sober player. Happy birthday Younis Khan,” Aleem said on Twitter.

