Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali has been impressed with fellow seamer Aamer Yamin’s performance with the ball in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

This comes after Aamer took incredible figures of 6-47 for Southern Punjab in their 205-run win over Balochistan.

“Well bowled yam,” Hasan said on Twitter.

Aamer, who last represented Pakistan in January 2018, has taken 11 wickets in three Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches at an average of 19.90.

As for Hasan, he is captaining Central Punjab and has been in superb form after recovering from a back injury.

The 26-year-old, who hasn’t played international cricket since June 2019, has claimed 20 wickets in five games at an average of 21.05.

