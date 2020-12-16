Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has warned Pakistan to watch out for pace bowler Kyle Jamieson ahead of their highly-anticipated series, which begins on Friday.

Jamieson dominated in New Zealand’s recent series against the West Indies as he took two wickets during the T20 series before being named Player of the Series after the Black Caps won the Test series 2-0.

The 25-year-old was absolutely unstoppable during the two Tests as he scored 71 runs, which included a top score of 51 not out, at an average of 71.

He also claimed 11 wickets at an average of 13.09.

“Every format he [Kyle Jamieson] has played he’s made an impact so far. Against West Indies [in T20] he had a reasonably difficult first game which many bowlers do at Eden Park, then turned it around at the Mount and had a fantastic match there as well,” Stead was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“We all know T20 can be fickle but Kyle has some attributes and skills that other people don’t have. Just simply being 6 foot 8 and delivering the ball from about 9 feet is different in itself. You’ve seen many batsmen when he gets it right, they struggle with that. That’s his competitive advantage and I hope he can take in some of the form I’ve seen in Super Smash over the last three or four years.

“He had a 6-7 [for Canterbury against Auckland in January 2019] and can turn that into international performances as well. He certainly has a lot of the skills and attributes that are really exciting for us for the long run.

“Kyle’s making every post a winner and the thing that impresses me most about him is his ability to want to keep getting better and not being satisfied with where he’s at right now.

“If he continues to do that then hopefully in future we can discuss, is he good enough to bat in that No 7 position? Not sure he’s quite there just yet, but he’s certainly doing everything he can to push for that genuine all-rounder’s spot.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on Friday and concluding on January 7.

