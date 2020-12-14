Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has said that he could have taken 1,500 wickets in his illustrious career.

Wasim noted that he would have reached 1,000 wickets if there had been DRS during his time.

He added that if there hadn’t been so many catches dropped off his bowling, he would have picked up 1,500 wickets.

Wasim Akram "if there was DRS in my time, I would have taken 1000 Test wickets and if there had not been so many dropped catches off my bowling, then I would have taken 1500 Test wickets" 😀 #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 12, 2020

“If there was DRS in my time, I would have taken 1,000 Test wickets and if there had not been so many dropped catches off my bowling, then I would have taken 1,500 Test wickets,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Wasim featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

ALSO CHECK OUT: They’re good, but don’t always perform, Wasim Akram on hyped up Pakistan trio seen as the future

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 7604 ( 18.43 % ) Waqar Younis 1041 ( 2.52 % ) Javed Miandad 2652 ( 6.43 % ) Shahid Afridi 10868 ( 26.33 % ) Imran Khan 8745 ( 21.19 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1246 ( 3.02 % ) Younis Khan 1800 ( 4.36 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2782 ( 6.74 % ) Saeed Anwar 3432 ( 8.32 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 371 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 729 ( 1.77 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 7604 ( 18.43 % ) Waqar Younis 1041 ( 2.52 % ) Javed Miandad 2652 ( 6.43 % ) Shahid Afridi 10868 ( 26.33 % ) Imran Khan 8745 ( 21.19 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1246 ( 3.02 % ) Younis Khan 1800 ( 4.36 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2782 ( 6.74 % ) Saeed Anwar 3432 ( 8.32 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 371 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 729 ( 1.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related