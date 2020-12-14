Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan batsman Azeem Ghumman said Pakistan batsman Azam Khan is the best after he helped the Galle Gladiators reach the final of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, has scored 179 runs in nine games, which includes a top score of 55, at an average of 29.83 and a strike-rate of 182.65.

“Well played jiggle you are the best,” Ghumman said on Twitter.

Ghumman, meanwhile, has been doing well in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he has accumulated 268 runs in four matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 33.50.

