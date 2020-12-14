Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is set to be promoted up the order and open the batting in the first T20 International against New Zealand.
Opening with him, according to Cricket Pakistan, is likely to be Abdullah Shafique, who made his international debut against Zimbabwe earlier this year.
Shafique scored an unbeaten 41 on debut, while Rizwan usually bats in the middle order.
Pakistan may also have to look for a stand-in captain as regular skipper Babar Azam will miss the three-match series with a fractured right thumb.
Vice-captain Shadab Khan is doubtful for the first T20 International as he is currently nursing a groin injury.
Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.
