Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is set to be promoted up the order and open the batting in the first T20 International against New Zealand.

Opening with him, according to Cricket Pakistan, is likely to be Abdullah Shafique, who made his international debut against Zimbabwe earlier this year.

Shafique scored an unbeaten 41 on debut, while Rizwan usually bats in the middle order.

Pakistan may also have to look for a stand-in captain as regular skipper Babar Azam will miss the three-match series with a fractured right thumb.

Vice-captain Shadab Khan is doubtful for the first T20 International as he is currently nursing a groin injury.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9291 ( 13.77 % ) Babar Azam 48482 ( 71.88 % ) Steve Smith 2389 ( 3.54 % ) Ben Stokes 3059 ( 4.54 % ) Kane Williamson 1805 ( 2.68 % ) Rashid Khan 392 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 73 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1090 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 243 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 169 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 456 ( 0.68 % ) Back

