Pakistan batsman Haider Ali is excited for the series against New Zealand as it presents him with the opportunity to maintain his red-hot form with the bat.

Haider said that the conditions in New Zealand are similar to England and since he did well in the latter, he is backing himself to shine against the Black Caps.

There will be more pressure on the 20-year-old to perform now that captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the three-match T20 series with a fractured right thumb.

But, Haider is up for the challenge and determined to score loads of runs.

“We did batting and bowling sessions on the green pitch to get ready for the same conditions we will have in our game,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“Usually, in England and New Zealand, we get similar conditions. I made my debut in England so I think I will be able to continue my performance here.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

