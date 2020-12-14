Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes batsmen Haider Ali and Abdullah Shafique could be the new stars of the national team.

Latif noted that with captain Babar Azam having been ruled out of the three-match T20 series against New Zealand with a fractured right thumb, it presents them with an opportunity to stand up and shine.

Should they grab the opportunity with both hands, Latif feels that people will be looking at the next superstars of Pakistan cricket.

“Babar Azam is a big loss. Hopefully he recovers soon. But it can be a blessing in disguise as well,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“When a big player gets injured [sometimes], it could lead to a new player being discovered. If Abdullah Shafique and Haider Ali open the innings in Babar’s absence, then they might avail this opportunity and Pakistan might get a new star.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

