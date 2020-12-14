Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said he would love to be coached by Mickey Arthur “anywhere in the world”.

Arthur was Pakistan’s head coach from 2016 until the conclusion of the 2019 World Cup, where he was let go.

Misbah-ul-Haq ended up succeeding Arthur as head coach of the Pakistan team.

Amir’s comments come after Arthur said the veteran bowler always “rises to the big occasion” and can change the match in a heartbeat.

“Mohammad Amir’s class comes to the fore. He is a man who rises to the big occasion, just like he did in the 2017 Champions Trophy final,” Arthur, who now coaches Sri Lanka, had said.

thanks @Mickeyarthurcr1 coach and I would love to play under your coaching anywhere in the world 😊😊😊😊 https://t.co/rr7PqBBmqq — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) December 11, 2020

Thanking Arthur for his kind words, Amir said: “Thanks Mickey Arthur and I would love to play under your coaching anywhere in the world.”

Amir is currently representing the Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), where he is the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets in nine matches at an average of 25.80 and an economy rate of 7.58.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Keep taking wickets, Shadab Khan wants to see bowler back in the Pakistan team

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9261 ( 13.78 % ) Babar Azam 48326 ( 71.88 % ) Steve Smith 2379 ( 3.54 % ) Ben Stokes 3050 ( 4.54 % ) Kane Williamson 1797 ( 2.67 % ) Rashid Khan 392 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 72 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1087 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 243 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 169 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 453 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9261 ( 13.78 % ) Babar Azam 48326 ( 71.88 % ) Steve Smith 2379 ( 3.54 % ) Ben Stokes 3050 ( 4.54 % ) Kane Williamson 1797 ( 2.67 % ) Rashid Khan 392 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 72 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1087 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 243 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 169 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 453 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related