Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir always “rises to the big occasion” and can change the match in a heartbeat.

Arthur singled out Amir’s performance in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, where he carved through India’s top order – dismissing Rohit Sharma, captain Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

With Amir’s figures of 3-16 off six overs, Pakistan were crowned champions after winning the match by 180 runs.

Arthur’s comments came after Amir helped the Galle Gladiators qualify for the semi-finals in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Amir took figures of 2-11 in the game as the Gladiators crushed the Kandy Tuskers by nine wickets.

Overall, Amir is the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in eight matches at an average of 23.20 and an economy rate of 7.73.

“Mohammad Amir’s class comes to the fore. He is a man who rises to the big occasion, just like he did in the 2017 Champions Trophy final,” Arthur, who now coaches Sri Lanka, said while commentating as quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

