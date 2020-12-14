Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed has called Yasir Arafat “one of the most successful all-rounders from Pakistan”.
Hameed’s praise comes after Arafat said the 42-year-old’s “batting was like poetry”.
By the way it's beautiful comment from one of the most successful allrounder from pakiatan 🙏
— Yasir Abdul Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) December 8, 2020
“By the way it’s [a] beautiful comment from one of the most successful all-rounders from Pakistan,” Hameed said on Twitter.
While Arafat only featured in three Tests, 11 ODIs and 13 T20 Internationals, he had a very impressive domestic career, especially in T20 cricket where he played for a number of teams around the world.
The 38-year-old has played in 226 T20 matches and scored 1,210 runs at an average of 13.90 and a strike-rate of 118.86.
He has also taken 281 wickets at an average of 22.58 and an economy rate of 8.09.
