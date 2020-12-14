Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed has called Yasir Arafat “one of the most successful all-rounders from Pakistan”.

Hameed’s praise comes after Arafat said the 42-year-old’s “batting was like poetry”.

By the way it's beautiful comment from one of the most successful allrounder from pakiatan 🙏 — Yasir Abdul Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) December 8, 2020

“By the way it’s [a] beautiful comment from one of the most successful all-rounders from Pakistan,” Hameed said on Twitter.

While Arafat only featured in three Tests, 11 ODIs and 13 T20 Internationals, he had a very impressive domestic career, especially in T20 cricket where he played for a number of teams around the world.

The 38-year-old has played in 226 T20 matches and scored 1,210 runs at an average of 13.90 and a strike-rate of 118.86.

He has also taken 281 wickets at an average of 22.58 and an economy rate of 8.09.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is the T20 king, Usman Shinwari crowns Pakistan player the best

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 7581 ( 18.42 % ) Waqar Younis 1040 ( 2.53 % ) Javed Miandad 2646 ( 6.43 % ) Shahid Afridi 10834 ( 26.32 % ) Imran Khan 8727 ( 21.2 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1244 ( 3.02 % ) Younis Khan 1796 ( 4.36 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2776 ( 6.74 % ) Saeed Anwar 3424 ( 8.32 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 369 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 727 ( 1.77 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 7581 ( 18.42 % ) Waqar Younis 1040 ( 2.53 % ) Javed Miandad 2646 ( 6.43 % ) Shahid Afridi 10834 ( 26.32 % ) Imran Khan 8727 ( 21.2 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1244 ( 3.02 % ) Younis Khan 1796 ( 4.36 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2776 ( 6.74 % ) Saeed Anwar 3424 ( 8.32 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 369 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 727 ( 1.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related