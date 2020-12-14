One of the most successful all-rounders, Yasir Hameed says about Pakistan T20 specialist

Yasir Hameed called Yasir Arafat one of the most successful all-rounders from Pakistan

Yasir Hameed: “By the way it’s [a] beautiful comment from one of the most successful all-rounders from Pakistan”

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed has called Yasir Arafat “one of the most successful all-rounders from Pakistan”.

Hameed’s praise comes after Arafat said the 42-year-old’s “batting was like poetry”.

“By the way it’s [a] beautiful comment from one of the most successful all-rounders from Pakistan,” Hameed said on Twitter.

While Arafat only featured in three Tests, 11 ODIs and 13 T20 Internationals, he had a very impressive domestic career, especially in T20 cricket where he played for a number of teams around the world.

The 38-year-old has played in 226 T20 matches and scored 1,210 runs at an average of 13.90 and a strike-rate of 118.86.

He has also taken 281 wickets at an average of 22.58 and an economy rate of 8.09.

