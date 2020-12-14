Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan has told pace bowler Hasan Ali to keep taking wickets in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Hasan is captaining Central Punjab in the tournament after recovering from a spate of injuries that kept him sidelined for a lengthy period of time.

Now that he is fit and healthy, Hasan has been enjoying a lot of success and is regaining his form with the ball.

In the five games he has played, the 26-year-old has taken 20 wickets at an average of 21.05.

Great to see @RealHa55an back in action after the injury. May you stay fit and may you keep picking up wickets pic.twitter.com/JjuncoDSA8 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) December 11, 2020

“Great to see Hasan Ali back in action after the injury. May you stay fit and may you keep picking up wickets,” Shadab said on Twitter.

Hasan will be back in action when Central Punjab take on Balochistan on Monday.

