Pakistan Under-19 and Shaheens head coach Ijaz Ahmed says the phrase “who wants to be like Babar Azam” when he wants to inspire or motivate the players in the team.

Azam captains Pakistan in all three formats of the game and is one of the best batsmen in the world today.

With many talented players in both the Under-19 team and Shaheens squad, Ijaz wants them to get fired up by the prospect of becoming as successful as Azam.

“I talked to all the players and motivated them, asked them who wants to be like Babar Azam,” Ijaz was quoted as saying by Khel Shel on Twitter.

