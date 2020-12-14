Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir said he is performing above and beyond in every tournament he plays, but is still being ignored by the national selectors.

Tanvir wants to represent his country in T20 Internationals and play in the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups.

However, the 36-year-old hasn’t played international cricket since April 2017 and regularly participates in different T20 leagues around the world.

“It feels like I perform over the moon that it isn’t considered,” he was quoted as saying by Khel Shel on Twitter.

