Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said the pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Muhammad Musa are good, but they don’t always perform.

He noted that they are in need of more match experience and can obtain that by playing in more domestic matches.

He added that they must also start bowling longer spells in domestic cricket, which will help them do the same at the international level.

“We witnessed in the England Test series that our fast bowlers lack experience,” Wasim told Dawn News program Replay. “Young Shaheen Shah, Naseem Shah, Musa Khan and others are talented but they are not fully adept at performing on international level. They can only get better with more match experience and long spells in domestic games.”

Wasim’s comments come ahead of the New Zealand series, where all three bowlers are expected to perform.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

