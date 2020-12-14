He is the T20 king, Usman Shinwari crowns Pakistan player the best

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan cricketer Usman Shinwari crowned fellow left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir the “T20 king”.

Shinwari’s comments came when he was wishing Tanvir happy birthday as the veteran bowler turned 36 on Saturday.

Happy birthday to @sohailmalik614 Bhai T20 👑king missing you in LPL — Usman shinwari (@Usmanshinwari6) December 12, 2020

“Happy birthday to Sohail Tanvir bhai. T20 king, missing you in LPL,” Shinwari said on Twitter.

Tanvir is currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker in T20 history as he has taken 368 wickets in 353 matches at an average of 24.85 and an economy rate of 7.37.

He was supposed to play for the Kandy Tuskers in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL), but tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) upon arriving in Sri Lanka.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s on a different level, Rashid Latif thinks Pakistan spinner is way ahead of the competition

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9261 ( 13.78 % ) Babar Azam 48325 ( 71.88 % ) Steve Smith 2379 ( 3.54 % ) Ben Stokes 3050 ( 4.54 % ) Kane Williamson 1797 ( 2.67 % ) Rashid Khan 392 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 72 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1087 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 243 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 169 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 453 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9261 ( 13.78 % ) Babar Azam 48325 ( 71.88 % ) Steve Smith 2379 ( 3.54 % ) Ben Stokes 3050 ( 4.54 % ) Kane Williamson 1797 ( 2.67 % ) Rashid Khan 392 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 72 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1087 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 243 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 169 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 453 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related