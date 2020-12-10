Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat said batsman Yasir Hameed was so stylish that his batting was like poetry.
Hameed represented Pakistan in 25 Tests and scored 1,491 runs, which included two centuries and eight fifties, at an average of 32.41.
He also featured in 56 ODIs and accumulated 2,028 runs, which included three hundreds and 12 half-centuries, at an average of 36.87.
“Wahhhh Yasir your batting was like a poetry,” Arafat said on Twitter.
