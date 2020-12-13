Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former cricketer Abdul Razzaq jokingly said that Pakistan missed out on using legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar as an all-rounder.

This comes after Akhtar took to Twitter to talk about “how I played above Abdul Razzaq in [the] batting order in Sri Lanka”.

Ha ha . Pakistan missed shoaib Akhar as all rounder — Abdul Razzaq (@ARazzaqPak) November 28, 2020

In addition to the caption, he included a video of himself playing a sweetly timed cover drive.

Seeing the funny side, Razzaq, who now coaches Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said: “Ha ha. Pakistan missed Shoaib Akhtar as [an] all-rounder.”

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Akhtar also holds the record for the fastest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 7516 ( 18.4 % ) Waqar Younis 1033 ( 2.53 % ) Javed Miandad 2622 ( 6.42 % ) Shahid Afridi 10750 ( 26.32 % ) Imran Khan 8674 ( 21.24 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1231 ( 3.01 % ) Younis Khan 1783 ( 4.37 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2749 ( 6.73 % ) Saeed Anwar 3390 ( 8.3 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 369 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 723 ( 1.77 % ) Back

