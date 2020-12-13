Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir heaped praise on former cricketer Atiq-uz-Zaman’s FIFA skills after he scored a superb free kick with football superstar Neymar.
Playing as Paris Saint-Germain, Atiq, who is the fielding and wicketkeeping coach at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, slotted home a free kick in the top corner against Premier League powerhouse Manchester City.
Upon asking Amir what he thought of the goal, the 28-year-old responded with “outstanding”.
outstanding 😄
— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) December 10, 2020
Paris Saint-Germain are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 standings with 28 points, while Manchester City are in ninth place on the Premier League table with 19 points.
