Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has said that just because New Zealand pace bowler Lockie Ferguson will miss the upcoming T20 series, it doesn’t mean winning the series will become a walk in the park.

Ferguson has been ruled out of the series due to a stress fracture in his back.

Haider noted that New Zealand have many talented seamers, such as Trent Boult, and it will be a huge mistake for Pakistan to let their guard down.

The 20-year-old added that the men in green have been focusing on all the New Zealand bowlers and not just on Ferguson, who bowls with blistering pace.

“It is important that we prepare to face all New Zealand bowlers in this series. We have seen before that it’s not necessarily the best bowler who takes all the wickets. A lot of times, good bowlers go wicketless but a part-timer gets the wickets. Our focus has always been on all New Zealand bowlers and not just on Lockie Ferguson,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

