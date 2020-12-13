Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Azam Khan said his dream came true after he got the opportunity to play against legendary South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn.

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, said he previously met Steyn as a fan and then hoped that he would face the Proteas speedster at some point.

That wish came true in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) when the Galle Gladiators, which is the team Azam is playing for, took on the Kandy Tuskers, who Steyn represents.

The 22-year-old was over the moon to have got the opportunity to go up against Steyn and said the pace demon is “a true inspiration to me and to many others”.

“One of my favourite fast bowlers of the game, I’ve always dreamt of playing against you, the picture on the left is when I came to meet you as a fan boy, after 6 years met you as a player. A true inspiration to me and to many others,” he said on Twitter.

Azam has done well in the LPL as he has scored 158 runs in eight games, which includes a top score of 55, at an average of 31.60 and a strike-rate of 185.88.

