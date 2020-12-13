Afridi couldn’t sleep because of me, Pakistan player shares hilarious story

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi couldn’t sleep because of him.

Explaining why, Haider noted that he has been getting up at odd hours and training in his hotel room.

Since he has a habit of jogging in the room, it created too much noise for Afridi to sleep and the 20-year-old subsequently complained to Haider.

“During this time, it was difficult to keep track of time so we would be getting up at odd hours for our training in our rooms,” Haider was quoted as saying by PakPassion ahead of the New Zealand series. “I had a habit of jogging in my room after Fajr prayers and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s room was below mine.

“He complained to me later that he hadn’t slept all night but when he did start to fall asleep in [the] early morning, he was woken by [the] sound of me training in my room.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

