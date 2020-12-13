Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir believes pace bowler Dilbar Hussain is “an exceptional talent”.

Dilbar is currently playing for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) and began his campaign with impressive figures of 2-25 against the Brisbane Heat.

However, he suffered an injury during the Stars’ match against the Sydney Thunder and finished with figures of 1-11 off 1.5 overs.

It remains unclear how long he will be out for, but Nazir is hoping that he returns and continues to produce “amazing performances”.

Brilliant start of @BBL season for @laadi_ladla. He’s an exceptional talent, m looking forward to some amazing performances from him this season. #BBL2020 #dilbarhussain — Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) December 11, 2020

“Brilliant start [to] BBL season for Dilbar Hussain. He’s an exceptional talent, am looking forward to some amazing performances from him this season,” Nazir said on Twitter.

