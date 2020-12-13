Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan power-hitter Sharjeel Khan has the highest runs per inning among openers who have scored a minimum of 1,000 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy since 2015.
Sharjeel, who is known for hitting big sixes, is starting to make a case for his international comeback as he is enjoying a highly successful campaign in the ongoing season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Since 2015, Sharjeel Khan has 1129 runs in QeA Trophy at an RPI of 43.42, which is the highest amongst openers with a minimum of 1000+ runs
This season, @SharjeelLeo14 has 423 runs to his name with one 💯 & three 50s
Do you see him returning to the national fold again?#QeA20 pic.twitter.com/7AxI89HL9M
— Grassroots Cricket (@Grassrootsckt) December 11, 2020
The 30-year-old last played international cricket in January 2017 as he was banned for five years, with two-and-a-half years suspended, for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
He has since made his domestic comeback and has accumulated 423 runs in five Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches for Sindh, which includes a century and three fifties, at an average of 42.30.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Can’t just hit boundaries and get out, entertaining 20-year-old Pakistan big-hitter reflects on his game in brutal and honest way