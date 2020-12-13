Highest runs per inning since 2015 among openers, Pakistan six-hitting machine making case for international comeback

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan power-hitter Sharjeel Khan has the highest runs per inning among openers who have scored a minimum of 1,000 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy since 2015.

Sharjeel, who is known for hitting big sixes, is starting to make a case for his international comeback as he is enjoying a highly successful campaign in the ongoing season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 30-year-old last played international cricket in January 2017 as he was banned for five years, with two-and-a-half years suspended, for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He has since made his domestic comeback and has accumulated 423 runs in five Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches for Sindh, which includes a century and three fifties, at an average of 42.30.

