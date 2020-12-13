Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said he is praying that captain Babar Azam makes a quick recover.
Latif’s comments come after Azam was ruled out of the three-match T20 series against New Zealand with a fractured right thumb.
The 26-year-old suffered the injury during a throw-down session on Sunday morning.
I am praying for your fast recovery! @babarazam258 #babarazam pic.twitter.com/YRefW6p3G8
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) December 13, 2020
“I am praying for your fast recovery!” Latif said on Twitter.
Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.
He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.
It now remains to be seen if Azam will be fit in time for the first Test against New Zealand, which begins in Mount Maunganui on December 26.
Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He shines in big matches, Mickey Arthur on Pakistan player who can change the game in a heartbeat