Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez should captain the national team.

His recommendation comes after regular skipper Babar Azam was ruled out of the three-match T20 series against New Zealand after sustained a fractured right thumb.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury during a throw-down session on Sunday morning.

In addition to Azam, vice-captain Shadab Khan is nursing a groin injury and it remains unclear if he will be fit for the first T20 International on December 18.

With that in mind, Akmal feels that Hafeez, who is 40 years old, should lead the Pakistan team if Shadab is sidelined.

i recommend @MHafeez22 to be captain — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) December 13, 2020

“I recommend Mohammad Hafeez to be captain,” Akmal said on Twitter.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

