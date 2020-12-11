Who said I’m too old to play for Pakistan, pace bowler turning 36 says

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir believes that he can still make his international comeback even though he will be turning 36 on Saturday.

Tanvir admitted that he is eager to represent his country at the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups in India and Australia respectively.

While some may feel that he is too old and point to the fact that he last played for Pakistan in April 2017, Tanvir said that he is still in good form and added that many veteran players are still in the national team, such as Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Sohail Khan.

“My personal target was the upcoming World Cups. I am still hopeful and there is still time. There is a lot of cricket coming up. I have been playing throughout the world in terms of T20s. I am number five in the world and number one in Pakistan [in terms of wickets],” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“As far as [the] age factor goes, we have players such as Wahab Riaz and Sohail Khan. I am not saying they shouldn’t be there, I am just pointing out that I am in the same age group. I am a big fan of merit based cricket.”

