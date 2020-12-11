Sohail Tanvir: “I wish to finish my career on a high note by playing for Pakistan. I want to announce my retirement while playing for Pakistan and not being on the outside looking in”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir has said that he wants to retire while playing for the national team.
Tanvir admitted that he doesn’t have any intentions of walking away from the game while “being on the outside looking in”.
It should be noted that the veteran bowler, who will turn 36 on Saturday, last played international cricket in April 2017.
However, he still feels he has a chance of making his international comeback and representing his country again.
“I wish to finish my career on a high note by playing for Pakistan. I want to announce my retirement while playing for Pakistan and not being on the outside looking in,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Who said I’m too old to play for Pakistan, pace bowler turning 36 says
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related