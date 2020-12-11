Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir has said that he wants to retire while playing for the national team.

Tanvir admitted that he doesn’t have any intentions of walking away from the game while “being on the outside looking in”.

It should be noted that the veteran bowler, who will turn 36 on Saturday, last played international cricket in April 2017.

However, he still feels he has a chance of making his international comeback and representing his country again.

“I wish to finish my career on a high note by playing for Pakistan. I want to announce my retirement while playing for Pakistan and not being on the outside looking in,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

