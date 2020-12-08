Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach Abdul Razzaq believes that 19-year-old seamer Mohammad Wasim is the fastest bowler in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Wasim has featured in two games for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and had a big impact as he has taken eight wickets at an average of 20.62.

Razzaq, a renowned Pakistan all-rounder, noted that he will now do everything possible “to turn him into a very good bowler”.

“Now that Mohammad Wasim is on my radar, I will do whatever I can to turn him into a very good bowler. The way he has bowled in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy I would say that he is the fastest bowler in the tournament,” Razzaq was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Northern’s next game will be against Central Punjab on Tuesday.

