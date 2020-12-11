Stop relying on him, Sohail Tanvir calls on other Pakistan players to step up

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir has said that the national team cannot keep relying on captain Babar Azam to score runs all the time.

Azam is widely considered to be one of the best batsmen in the world today and has been excelling in all three formats.

The 26-year-old has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

Despite this, Tanvir noted that the other Pakistan players need to step up and perform.

Tanvir added that it was a good move to make Azam captain in all three formats.

“Making Babar Azam captain is a great decision for the long-term. He had been doing well in all formats after getting [the] captaincy,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “I don’t see the responsibility affecting Babar’s performance.

“Cricket, however, is a team sport and the captain needs support from his players. You can’t leave everything to Babar. Players need to step up. I see this decision as a good one.”

Azam’s next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will be his first series as Test captain.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9062 ( 13.79 % ) Babar Azam 47250 ( 71.9 % ) Steve Smith 2294 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 2999 ( 4.56 % ) Kane Williamson 1747 ( 2.66 % ) Rashid Khan 385 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 70 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1062 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 236 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 167 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 448 ( 0.68 % )

