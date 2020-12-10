Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed posted a video on Twitter, in which he remembered a beautiful cover drive he played against legendary Australia pace bowler Glenn McGrath.

Hameed represented Pakistan in 25 Tests and scored 1,491 runs, which included two centuries and eight fifties, at an average of 32.41.

He also featured in 56 ODIs and accumulated 2,028 runs, which included three hundreds and 12 half-centuries, at an average of 36.87.

“Fetch that!” he said on Twitter.

McGrath is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Test history with 563 wickets in 124 Tests at an average of 21.64.

He is also the seventh-highest wicket-taker in ODI history with 381 wickets in 250 matches at an average of 22.02.

