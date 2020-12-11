Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood admitted that New Zealand’s pace attack will pose a serious threat in the upcoming T20 and Test series as they are “world-class”.

Masood added that the pitches in New Zealand will help the Black Caps bowlers since there will be “bounce and lateral movement”.

That being said, Masood expects his side to put up a strong fight and give New Zealand a run for their money.

“These pitches here will offer bounce and lateral movement and obviously New Zealand have a world-class fast bowling attack,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“But you need to accept these challenges in international cricket and we are eagerly waiting to check where we stand against such a bowling attack. Hopefully, the team will put up a good show in the series.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

