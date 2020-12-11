Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir said former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers is Mr 360 and was a very dangerous player.

Explaining why, Tanvir noted that De Villiers had the ability to “smack you all over the ground”.

The veteran bowler, who will be turning 36 on Saturday, added that he couldn’t make any plans when bowling to De Villiers as “he could play anywhere you bowled”.

“I found bowling to AB de Villiers the toughest to bowl against. He was Mr 360 and he would smack you all over the ground. You couldn’t make a strategy against him because he could play anywhere you bowled,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

De Villiers played 114 Tests for South Africa, where he amassed 8,765 runs, which included 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries, at an average of 50.66.

He also featured in 228 ODIs and accumulated 9,577 runs, which included 25 hundreds and 53 fifties, at an average of 53.50.

As for his Twenty20 International career, De Villiers featured in 78 matches and made 1,672 runs, which included 10 half-centuries, at an average of 26.12.

