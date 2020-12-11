Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Sohail Tanvir admitted that it is very tough to bowl to captain Babar Azam and India skipper Virat Kohli.

Both Azam and Kohli are considered to be among the best batsmen in the world in all three formats.

Tanvir noted that it is exceptionally difficult to bowl to them in red-ball cricket or during the powerplay overs in limited overs cricket.

“As far as red-ball cricket or playing in the powerplay is concerned I would say that it is very difficult to bowl to Babar Azam. I have bowled some against Virat Kohli in his early days,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s Mr 360, Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir on batsman who would smack everyone all over the ground

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9062 ( 13.79 % ) Babar Azam 47250 ( 71.9 % ) Steve Smith 2294 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 2999 ( 4.56 % ) Kane Williamson 1747 ( 2.66 % ) Rashid Khan 385 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 70 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1062 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 236 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 167 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 448 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9062 ( 13.79 % ) Babar Azam 47250 ( 71.9 % ) Steve Smith 2294 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 2999 ( 4.56 % ) Kane Williamson 1747 ( 2.66 % ) Rashid Khan 385 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 70 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1062 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 236 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 167 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 448 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related