Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Sohail Tanvir admitted that it is very tough to bowl to captain Babar Azam and India skipper Virat Kohli.
Both Azam and Kohli are considered to be among the best batsmen in the world in all three formats.
Tanvir noted that it is exceptionally difficult to bowl to them in red-ball cricket or during the powerplay overs in limited overs cricket.
“As far as red-ball cricket or playing in the powerplay is concerned I would say that it is very difficult to bowl to Babar Azam. I have bowled some against Virat Kohli in his early days,” he told Cricket Pakistan.