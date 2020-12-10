Sarfaraz was the best choice, Pakistan player upset he is no longer captain

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that Sarfaraz Ahmed was the best choice as captain and should never have been sacked.

Sarfaraz was stripped of the captaincy in October 2019 and has since lost his place in the Pakistan team as Mohammad Rizwan has replaced him as the country’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman.

Babar Azam now leads Pakistan in all three formats, but Latif feels that the men in green fared so well under Sarfaraz’s leadership.

Latif’s comments come after former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur said Sarfaraz had an incredible ability to captain the team.

Arthur added that Sarfaraz had an authoritative voice on the field and was “a brother to the guys” in the dressing room, which is something he had never seen in any other captain he worked with.

I have been saying that @SarfarazA_54 was best choice as captain for Pakistan and he shouldn’t have been removed.

We won record 11 T20I series under him & four consecutive matches in World Cup.@Mickeyarthurcr1 is right Sarfaraz was a leader on the field and off the field. — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) December 9, 2020

“I have been saying that Sarfaraz Ahmed was best choice as captain for Pakistan and he shouldn’t have been removed. We won [a] record 11 T20I series under him and four consecutive matches in [the 2019] World Cup. Mickey Arthur is right, Sarfaraz was a leader on the field and off the field,” Latif said on Twitter.

Sarfaraz is currently in New Zealand with the rest of the Pakistan team and will be hoping to play a few matches against the Black Caps.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

