Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Hammad Azam has called Northern captain Nauman Ali a “class act” after he took his 50th wicket in the ongoing season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Nauman reached 50 wickets after taking an incredible seven-wicket haul in his side’s match against Central Punjab on Wednesday.

With his figures of 7-84, Nauman registered his fifth five-for in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and is now knocking on the national selectors’ door to be included in the Pakistan team.

Nauman is currently the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 50 wickets in seven matches, which includes the ongoing game against Central Punjab, at an average of 20.94.

He also finished with the most wickets in the 2019 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he claimed 54 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 25.38.

“Nauman Ali class act,” Azam, who also plays for Northern, said on Twitter.

Azam himself is having an outstanding season as he is currently the third-highest run-scorer with 619 runs in seven games, which includes a century and six fifties, at an average of 68.77.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is the fastest bowler right now, Abdul Razzaq on 19-year-old Pakistan pace demon

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 274 ( 6.89 % ) Central Punjab 885 ( 22.25 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 895 ( 22.5 % ) Northern 337 ( 8.47 % ) Sindh 1213 ( 30.49 % ) Southern Punjab 374 ( 9.4 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 274 ( 6.89 % ) Central Punjab 885 ( 22.25 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 895 ( 22.5 % ) Northern 337 ( 8.47 % ) Sindh 1213 ( 30.49 % ) Southern Punjab 374 ( 9.4 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...