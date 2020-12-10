Runs galore, Pakistan batsman wants big scores against New Zealand

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Abid Ali has vowed to score as many runs as possible in the upcoming series against New Zealand.
Abid has enjoyed a strong start to his international career, particularly in Test cricket, where he has amassed 460 runs in six Tests at an average of 57.50.
With the series against the Black Caps fast approaching, the 33-year-old is determined to continue his strong start in international cricket and keep impressing everyone.
In sha Allah Bhai thank i try the best 🤲🤲🤲
— Abid Ali (@AbidAli_Real) November 24, 2020
“In sha Allah Bhai thanks I [will] try [my] best,” he said on Twitter.
Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.
