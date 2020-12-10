Runs galore, Pakistan batsman wants big scores against New Zealand

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Abid Ali has vowed to score as many runs as possible in the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Abid has enjoyed a strong start to his international career, particularly in Test cricket, where he has amassed 460 runs in six Tests at an average of 57.50.

With the series against the Black Caps fast approaching, the 33-year-old is determined to continue his strong start in international cricket and keep impressing everyone.

In sha Allah Bhai thank i try the best 🤲🤲🤲 — Abid Ali (@AbidAli_Real) November 24, 2020

“In sha Allah Bhai thanks I [will] try [my] best,” he said on Twitter.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: As smooth as silk, Ravichandran Ashwin admits Pakistan batsman was so elegant

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9057 ( 13.79 % ) Babar Azam 47217 ( 71.89 % ) Steve Smith 2293 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 2998 ( 4.56 % ) Kane Williamson 1745 ( 2.66 % ) Rashid Khan 384 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 70 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1062 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 236 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 167 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 448 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9057 ( 13.79 % ) Babar Azam 47217 ( 71.89 % ) Steve Smith 2293 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 2998 ( 4.56 % ) Kane Williamson 1745 ( 2.66 % ) Rashid Khan 384 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 70 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1062 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 236 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 167 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 448 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...